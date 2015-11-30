“She slings an insult and then totally backs up that insult saying ‘It’s the truth, so I said it’, which is very like me. “Yes, you’re fat, deal with it.’ It’s sort of telling people the truth and they can own their issue with that,” she added, obesity very much on her mind as she’s resumed filming on her TLC show My Fat Story.

“I like her pearls – I’m holding mine while I’m talking – I like her attitude, I like that she doesn’t need to be loved. I like the fact that the whole camp can not be talking to her and she still doesn’t give a s***. Brilliant.”

“Nobody these days can hold an argument or position, and she can, and that takes some force of nature,” Hopkins continued, Lady C having clashed with just about everyone in camp, her insults ranging from calling Bannatyne a “vain old goat” to telling Spandau Ballet's Hadley he couldn’t sing.

“Personally, I hope she wins it. She won’t, but I wish she would,” Hopkins enthused.

The one-time Apprentice candidate knows a thing or two about taking part in reality shows, this show included, having joined in the jungle fun for its seventh series. And she isn’t surprised the majority haven’t warmed to Lady C.

“So many hate Lady C because they perceive her as posh, and yet they think idiots like Duncan Bannatyne and Tony Hadley are OK, even though they failed to do what they should have done and failed to deliver on a task,” Hopkins said, referring to Hadley’s decision not to play chambermaid when picked to serve food to task winners Lady C, Chris Eubank and Kieron Dyer earlier in the series.

“The reason they think that’s acceptable is because Lady C is perceived as posh. I think it’s a societal thing. We warm to people like Tony Hadley because he’s one of the lads. We distance ourselves from Lady C as she’s posh and therefore privileged and we are adverse to privilege. But I think she’s brilliant.”

Of whether she would have liked to have been in camp with Lady C, Hopkins laughed: “I think that would have been quite funny. I think she would have been a dastardly ally.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV