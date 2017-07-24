After finding out that they had made it to the final two couples, Kem revealed that he had found his "future wife" in Amber, while she said it was "crazy" to find themselves in the final.

Most importantly, Amber says that Kem is now definitely her type on paper.

Just after presenter Caroline Flack revealed that the pair had won the show, they had one final challenge to undertake. Each of them were handed an envelope - one was empty and the other contained £50,000.

More like this

Whoever chose the envelope could decide whether to split the money or keep it all for themselves. Kim was the one to find himself with the money, and *obviously* said he'd split it with Amber.

Meanwhile Camilla said it felt "unbelievable" to make it to the final two couples and that taking part in the show had been "the making of me" and that it had changed her life.

Speaking about their future on 'the outside', Jamie said that although the couple weren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend, the pair were "going in the right direction" and that they couldn't wait to leave the villa and spend some time alone.

Advertisement

As the third series came to an end, it was announced that Love Island has been recommissioned and will return for a fourth series in 2018.