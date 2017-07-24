However, whether it would be broadcast on ITV2 or ITV wasn't made clear. With some episodes of Love Island actually beating ITV in the ratings in the 9pm slot, surely a promotion from ITV2 to ITV isn't out of the question?

Also, it hasn't been confirmed whether presenter Caroline Flack or narrator Iain Stirling will both be returning to the villa next year.

Proving to be a ratings smash for ITV2, the broadcaster revealed that one of its episodes was watched by a combined total of 3.8 million viewers - over 2 million during the live show, and a further 1.8 million via online catch-up and streaming services.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions, said: "At ITV2, we couldn't be more thrilled with how Love Island fever has gripped the nation.

"Now established as the perfect series to start the summer, we’re delighted to be bringing the show back for our young adult audience in 2018.”

Meanwhile ITV Studios' Creative Director for Entertainment Richard Cowles said: "We are delighted that viewers have embraced Love Island so wholeheartedly; it has become the most talked about show of the summer. We are thrilled that we will be back with a new series next year."

Now we just have no idea how we're going to get through the next 10 months without it.

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2018.