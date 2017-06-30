The overnight TV ratings for Thursday 29th June showed that while Piers Morgan's documentary pulled in an average of 1.1 million viewers, by comparison Love Island – which saw 11 new islanders descend on the villa to cause chaos – chalked up an average 1.6 million viewers, beating Piers by a whopping 500,000.

The ITV2 series also continued its dominance over Big Brother which aired a live eviction, pulling in 850,000 viewers – just over half of Love Island's audience.

For a show about make-ups and break-ups, Love Island is starting to pack a big punch. Meanwhile, outspoken Piers has so far remained quiet on the matter on Twitter... although we're sure that won't last long!

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2