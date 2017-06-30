Love Island pies off Piers Morgan in the ratings as ITV2 show beats ITV's Killer Women documentary
For a show on a digital channel, Love Island is sure packing a big ratings punch
A digital channel attracting more viewers than its mainstream counterpart is basically unheard of, and yet that's exactly what happened last night.
Yup, Love Island (everyone's guilty pleasure) aired on ITV2 and beat ITV's Killer Women with Piers Morgan in the ratings after both were broadcast at 9pm.
The overnight TV ratings for Thursday 29th June showed that while Piers Morgan's documentary pulled in an average of 1.1 million viewers, by comparison Love Island – which saw 11 new islanders descend on the villa to cause chaos – chalked up an average 1.6 million viewers, beating Piers by a whopping 500,000.
The ITV2 series also continued its dominance over Big Brother which aired a live eviction, pulling in 850,000 viewers – just over half of Love Island's audience.
For a show about make-ups and break-ups, Love Island is starting to pack a big punch. Meanwhile, outspoken Piers has so far remained quiet on the matter on Twitter... although we're sure that won't last long!
Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2