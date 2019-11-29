But the latest twist in The Reckoning will see those who are cursed take on those who aren’t to steal their immunity.

In a teaser clip ahead of tonight’s show, Nadine and Kate take part in The Texas Brain-Saw Massacre.

“Looks like a milkshake – I don’t think it will taste like a milkshake,” says Kate before joking: “I thought our first drink together would be so different!”

Kate is then seen guzzling down the porky concoction in a bid to steal immunity from Nadine.

Ahead of tonight’s episode Andrew Maxwell, Roman Kemp, Adele Roberts, Andy Whyment, Myles Stephenson and Nadine are all safe from eviction. But how long will that last?

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm