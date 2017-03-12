Cox had been up against fellow Jump stars Amy Willerton and Spencer Matthews in the ski cross. The first two celebrities across the finish line automatically went through to the final jump in a bid to win, while the loser of the race would be instantly eliminated.

Matthews easily made it past the finish line first, but close to the end of the race, Cox and Willerton were almost neck-and-neck. After going over one of the ramps on the course, Willerton moved in front of Cox, with the pair crashing and skidding over the finish line.

When asked by presenter Davina McCall about being beaten by Willerton, Cox didn’t raise a smile as she said: “Yeah, she kinda cut me up so I didn’t really have an option.”

After McCall then explained that it wasn’t the fault of the model that she moved into the path of Cox, she replied: “She was going to take me out so I didn’t have an option but to move out the way.”

Finally, when the presenter said it was the name of the game, Cox just shrugged. Oops.

Former Made in Chelsea star Matthews went on to win The Jump, narrowly beating favourite Louis Smith in a tense final that saw him beat the Olympian with a distance of 18.98m over Smith’s 18.05m on the jump.