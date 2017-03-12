Matthews and Smith were joined by Jason Robinson and Amy Willerton in the final after they made it through the snow cross and the ski cross. The final four then went up against each other in the jump in a bid to go the furthest distance and be crowned the winner.

After Olympian Smith recorded a distance of 18.05m, it looked as though Matthews would have a tough job beating him. However, he managed to record a whopping distance of 18.98m to take the coveted cowbell trophy.

As he was sprayed with Champagne, Matthews exclaimed "I'm so happy" again and again.

Meanwhile, rugby player Robinson had come third with 16.35m and Willerton, who got 15.18m on the jump, was actually disqualified from the final after she crashed before the last line and her distance was not counted.

Matthews follows Joe McElderry, Joey Essex and Ben Cohen in being named the winner of The Jump.

Several celebrities had to pull out of this series owing to either injury or illness, with Gareth Thomas, Caprice Bourret, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Vogue Williams all having to withdraw from the competition.

Meanwhile Channel 4 has said that a decision has yet to be made on the future of the programme.

A source told RadioTimes.com that conversations about whether The Jump will return have yet to take place so there's no green light for a fifth series at the minute.

There were previous reports in the press that Vogue Williams – who had to pull out of this series due to injury before the contest even began – had already signed up to compete in a fifth series despite it not being announced. However, her agent has now denied this, saying "it's not the case".