Barrowman's been doing a spot of zip-lining ahead of his arrival into the camp and - if the video evidence is anything to go by - he shouldn't have too much trouble with Bushtucker Trials involving heights.

“My fans will freak out," Barrowman said ahead of entering the jungle. "I think they will be surprised, but I have known for quite a while and I am both excited and nervous now."

His parents, Marion and John Sr, are heading out to support him – and they took the time to film a quick message for him before their flight.

"Were really excited about John going into the jungle in Australia," John Sr said in the clip. "And, it's going to be a great time for us because we're flying out there to be a big part of the party, and to celebrate the winner who comes out of the jungle intact..."

Turning to his wife, he added: "Marion, we hope it's him, don't we?"

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV on Sunday November 18th, with Holly Willoughby stepping in for usual presenter Ant McPartlin, who extended his leave of absence into next year.