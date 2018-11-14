John Barrowman's parents share adorable good luck message ahead of I'm a Celebrity 2018 launch
The Doctor Who star was a surprise addition to the jungle line-up
John Barrowman's parents are excited as anyone to watch their son and the former Doctor Who star eat bugs on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2018.
They're flying out to Australia to support him, and even sent him a cute good luck video on Twitter to prove it.
The actor was a surprise addition to the list of jungle-bound celebs when it was announced on Tuesday, and he's already in Australia ready to link up with his co-stars ahead of the show's launch on Sunday evening.
His parents, Marion and John Sr, are heading out to support him – and they took the time to film a quick message for him before their flight.
"Were really excited about John going into the jungle in Australia," John Sr says in the clip. "And, it's going to be a great time for us because we're flying out there to be a big part of the party, and to celebrate the winner who comes out of the jungle intact..."
Turning to his wife, he adds: "Marion, we hope it's him, don't we?"
Check the clip out below.
Barrowman will be joined in the jungle by former X Factor star Fleur East, football manager Harry Redknapp, The Vamps guitarist James McVey and DIY: SOS host Nick Knowles, among others.
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2018 launches on Sunday on ITV