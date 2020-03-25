Dommett took on the challenge of creating the tallest showstopper the tent has ever seen, creating an extremely high diving board out of biscuits with a jelly swimming pool at the bottom.

Although the judges admired the novelty of the idea, it suffices to say that Dommett wasn't lauded for his baking expertise...

When it came to announcing who had been crowned star baker, Fielding pulled a practical joke on The Masked Singer presenter, saying that he had taken the title (before quickly announcing the real winner).

He said: "The winner of this week’s Star Baker is... Joel. No, it’s Tan."

The celebrities felt for Dommett but everyone was pleased for winner Tan France, who had impressed the judges by making fondant icing from scratch for his showstopper, as well as a beautiful Battenberg cake.

The Great Celebrity Bake-Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4