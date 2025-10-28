The Celebrity Traitors has taken the nation by storm, and it's no surprise there are a long list of famous faces who wouldn't mind trying their luck at the infamous roundtable.

Among those celebrities is JB Gill, who shared he wouldn't mind appearing on the series, having already played the game while on tour last year.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said: "It's been brilliant, it's so, so good. I watched the first couple of episodes and it's very electrifying."

When asked if he'd be interested in taking part in a potential second iteration of the celebrity series, the singer responded: "Never say never!"

He continued: "We played sort of a Traitors-style game backstage as Strictly when we were doing the tour, so that was quite fun. I was a novice, I didn't really know anything about the show or how it was really played, so that was a good introduction.

"I think it's a brilliant show and as I say, I'm looking forward to seeing how it will unfold."

JB Gill. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

There is currently no confirmation on a second run of Celebrity Traitors, but that hasn't stopped show producers from hoping.

"If Bob [Mortimer] wanted to do it next year, we would absolutely love it," executive producer Sarah Fay told Metro.

"Other people were speculated too, Courteney Cox was in the papers for a long time as well," Fay continued, "It’s not just a case of we want them to do it, there’s other things involved."

"A lot of people wanted to do it but they have other commitments," added fellow executive producer Mike Cotton.

The cast of The Celebrity Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

The Celebrity Traitors has been hugely popular for the BBC, with the first episode having been watched by over 11.7 million viewers, and it continues to grow.

The BBC confirmed that 2.2 million 16-34 year olds have tuned in, breaking its own record for the most viewed episode of the programme, making the series the biggest unscripted episode across the UK market since 2022.

The finale is just one week away, with viewers undoubtedly tuned in to find out whether the Traitors will succeed or if the Faithful will band together and win the prize.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesday 29th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

