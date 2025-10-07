But the one person the show's bosses really want to see set foot in the Scottish castle next year is Bob Mortimer.

"If Bob wanted to do it next year, we would absolutely love it," gushed executive producer Sarah Fay when talking to Metro.

Mortimer, known for his beloved double act alongside Vic Reeves, recently re-established himself as a domineering figure in the UK comedy circuit after competing in Amazon Prime’s Last One Laughing, where comedians must make each other laugh without laughing themselves, a crown he deservedly won.

Bob Mortimer. John Phillips/Getty Images

Before the BBC had the chance to confirm the cast of the first-ever The Celebrity Traitors, the 18 stars were leaked on X and fans began speculating whether they might see Mortimer joining the ranks.

"Other people were speculated too, Courteney Cox was in the papers for a long time as well," said Sarah Fay. She added: "It’s not just a case of we want them to do it, there’s other things involved."

"A lot of people wanted to do it but they have other commitments," said fellow executive producer Mike Cotton.

A number of famous faces have admitted they were forced to turn down an invitation to join The Celebrity Traitors, with Apprentice’s Baroness Karren Brady telling Metro: “I simply don’t have the time.”

Meanwhile, money expert Martin Lewis said he couldn't make it work with his busy schedule.

Bob Mortimer has yet to comment on whether the game show is something he would ever take part in, but fans are still keeping their fingers crossed.

The Celebrity Traitors launches October 8th at 9pm on BBC One.

