The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness has once again got our hopes up that a Strictly Come Dancing All Stars series is in the works, after confirming he'd "love to do it".

The idea was first teased in last year's Strictly Blackpool special, when McGuiness returned to perform a group dance with previous contestants Ashley Roberts, Danny Mac, and Layton Williams.

Now, the singer has repeated that he'd be more than willing to come back to the show. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com he said: "I think there is definitely a world where someone who thinks very outside the box would would give that the green light.

"But those sort of things take a lot of bravery, I think, but I would love to do it."

He added: "I think if they did All Stars, they'd probably want people that didn't win, so maybe that writes me out. But if they did all winners, oh, I'd be so in there."

Jay McGuiness.

McGuiness took home the glitterball trophy in 2015 with partner Aliona Vilani after wowing viewers with his iconic Pulp Fiction jive.

In 2017, McGuiness was even voted the best Strictly winner of all time in a RadioTimes.com readers poll.

Looking back on his time in the show, the singer said he still misses being a part of it: "I remember when me and Aliona went back the year after we won to perform at the kick off the show, I just felt so jealous of all the crew and makeup and hair, because they were all back and it was a whole new year and I thought, oh man, that's sort of my ride.

"With strictly it kind of pauses there, and it's someone else's turn now. But it really is just so fun to be there, even when I went and watched the final and it's a long old day of filming, but I was just absolutely buzzing in my seat."

Does he think he could win again? "No!" he laughed, "I've had one bite at the apple. As Brits, we don't really like people getting too much of a good thing, you know? I think I'd just go to have a good time and bow out gracefully."

Since leaving Strictly, McGuiness has gone on to star in a string of West End and touring musicals, including Big the Musical's UK premiere, &Juliet, and now a brand-new show, Sea Witch.

Sea Witch. The Sea Witch

All of these, the singer says, sprouted from his time in the ballroom: "After me and Aliona won, within a month I was having my first meeting with the people that ended up employing me for Big the Musical, which was my first West End musical. So that was a direct A to B, just boom I was straight into another life, and I loved it.

"But I think the echoes of that has still gone all the way through my life, like people stop me in restaurants, hotels, parks, pubs, and they say, I watched you, I voted for you and it's really changed things. I mean, I was random, curly boyband dude number three, and then suddenly, oh you're that fellow that won Strictly."

He also pointed out Strictly's influence all around. In Sea Witch – a prequel show to the Little Mermaid – McGuiness is joined by former contestant Michelle Visage and Natalie Paris, who was a Strictly vocalist for several seasons: "Strictly is part of our journeys."

So, whoever out there can make the All Stars series happen, you've got one contestant sorted. In the meantime, Sea Witch is playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for two concert shows on 1st March.

