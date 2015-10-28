It's 1-0 to Karren Brady as she clashes with fellow aide Claude Littner in Apprentice boardroom
Note to self: don't annoy Karren...
The Apprentice aide Karren Brady has form for perfectly-timed quips in the boardroom. While they're usually reserved for waffling candidates, tonight it was new aide Claude Littner who felt the force of one.
Having momentarily dismissed losing project manager Scott, Selina and Ruth from the boardroom, Lord Sugar and his two aides got down to discussing their failings on the pet product selling task. Namely, Selina's back seat approach and Ruth's over-eagerness while selling.
Deliberating over the candidates' worth in the process it was when Claude attempted to back passionate Ruth, that Karren was ready with a deliciously sassy reply:
Oof. Doesn't get clearer than that does it Lord Sugar?
The Apprentice continues Wednesday at 9:00pm on BBC1