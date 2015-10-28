Although, as far as Ruth’s concerned, the eye-catching suit wasn’t actually all that bright.

“It amazes me that I’ve had such attention to it! Listen, I was really flattered. To me, it’s really natural to wear colour. I didn’t even think I was particularly colourful. I didn’t. Never!”

“Nobody’s ever sort of said that. I suppose I’ve grown up with people and they’ve seen how I am,” Ruth added. “You want to see me when I’m really trying,” she continued teasing that her outfit on tonight’s You’re Fired spin-off is “more Bond girl than the Bond girls” (quick turn over, it’s on BBC2 from 10pm).

“I’m delighted because I’ve had that suit a number of years and I can still get my backside in it, so that’s always a success isn’t it?”

As for being given her marching orders, Ruth admitted her “back was up against the wall” after returning to the boardroom without having sold a single cat tower, particularly as sales training is her background. “I’m bitterly disappointed because sales is my lifeblood and sales training is my company,” Ruth explained.

“Then Claude [Littner] came in like the cavalry and said, ‘Well enthusiasm and determination are good qualities...’ I thought Lord Sugar would buy that ticket, but he’s obviously had enough passion, dedication, enthusiasm and professionalism…” Ruth added with a laugh.

Of the final moments in the boardroom, Ruth admitted she wished she had a quick retort ready when Lord Sugar latched onto the idea of project manager Scott needing to be more ‘ruthless’ and that “less Ruth would have been a good thing”.

“I should have been smarter and said ‘You can’t let people get off Scot-free!’ Ruth chuckled. “It never even crossed my mind when I was in the boardroom.”

The Apprentice continues next Wednesday at 9:00pm on BBC1