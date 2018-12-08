As the 18th series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! draws to a close this Sunday night (with some of its highest ratings yet), Willoughby is now going above and beyond for her role – by taking on a Bushtucker Trial herself.

Willoughby, 37, is not going up against our current cohort of celebs to win stars of camp – instead, she is doing a trial with the I’m a Celeb: Extra Camp team after they started an unofficial contest with the campmates to see who was best at the Bushtucker madness.

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (ITV)

With all four remaining campmates – Emily Atack, Harry Redknapp, Fleur East and John Barrowman – having to take on this epic challenge, Extra Camp hosts Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash roped Willoughby in to make up the numbers.

It remains to be seen how well Team Extra Camp do against our campmates, but tonight’s trial tease sees Redknapp struggling against the Bushtucker Trial’s adverse conditions.

Willoughby’s investment in the show saw her burst into tears in last night’s I’m a Celeb along with the nation when Redknapp was finally reunited with wife of over 50 years, Sandra.

The emotional reunion saw Redknapp shower her with kisses, with Redknapp telling her, “It’s like being in prison and you’ve given me a prison visit.

“I’m not going to let you go, you’re not going anywhere. You can come in my hammock!”

Before being reunited with her football manager husband, Sandra explained, “I’ve been married to Harry for 50 years and not being able to speak to him has been a bit of a nightmare because we speak every day. I’m really excited to see him.”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV