From Monday 24th April, we will see stars head to the show's new location as they take on a series of terrifying challenges in a bid to be crowned the 'Legend of the Savanna'.

Ant and Dec are returning to our screens for a brand new series, I'm a Celebrity South Africa .

As the series is pre-recorded, things will work a little bit differently to normal, with contestants going head-to-head until just one celebrity is left standing.

Alongside the all-star series, ITV will be bringing viewers the show's first ever podcast, with former Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett Moffatt and 2022 contestant Seann Walsh sharing all the gossip and exclusive interviews with the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast every weeknight straight after each episode.

Read on for everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity South Africa podcast, including how to tune in and when each episode will be available.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa podcast: how to tune in

I'm a Celebrity South Africa - The Podcast will be available after each episode of the all-stars series on ITV1 and ITVX. Episodes will air daily at 9pm, so viewers can expect podcast instalments soon after.

Viewers can listen on Global Player or via their usual podcast provider. You can also watch on the I'm a Celebrity YouTube channel.

Speaking about the podcast, Seann said: "I had the most amazing experience doing I'm a Celebrity last year so I can't wait to get back into the Jungle world with the first ever I'm a Celeb podcast! Scarlett and I will be discussing everything, no subjects are off limits and this time, I get to sleep in my own bed! I cannot wait!"

Scarlett added: "I'm so excited to be hosting the first ever I'm a Celebrity podcast with Seann – we both love a giggle and a natter so I can't wait to get stuck in watching episodes of I'm a Celebrity South Africa.

"It’s amazing to see some of our favourite campmates from over the years, including my Jungle family Carol and Jordan who are going back into camp... Who will be crowned 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'? I can't wait!!"

I'm a Celebrity South Africa - The Podcast is available on Global Player and YouTube.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa starts on Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

