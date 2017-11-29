https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/935625647312928769

Stepping into Keith's shoes wasn't an easy task for Kath, who had the tough job of convincing fans that she was a worthy replacement.

Some loved her...

But others were very worried about Keith's fate, and wondered if Kath might have had something to do with his absence.

They weren't entirely convinced she had the sufficient skills to operate his kiosk, either, and took particular umbrage with the way in which she closed the shutter.

And while Kath DID succeed in inspiring her very own rapidly created Twitter account...

... she couldn't entirely convince fans that she was a worthy successor.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV every night at 9pm