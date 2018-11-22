Thankfully, it was Barrowman to the rescue in Wednesday night's show.

The Torchwood actor kindly gave up his bed in Croc Creek for her, but – perhaps more importantly – he realised she was a Doctor Who super-fan.

The two Whovians discussed the show – and when Hegerty said that her all-time favourite Doctor was actually Barrowman's co-star David Tennant, there was of course a massive high-five.

Barrowman played the Doctor's time-travelling companion Captain Jack Harkness, before starring in his own spin-off show, Torchwood.

"If you need a hand, just holler and The Captain will come and help you," he told her.

Later, in the Bush Telegraph, an emotional Barrowman recalled: "There was one point where her face lit up, and that was very nice to see... I'm just a big soppy cow!"

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues on Thursday 22nd November 22 at 9pm on ITV