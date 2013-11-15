I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2013: Witchetty grubs are off the menu
An Australia-wide shortage means that the show's celebrity line up won't be dining on the juicy larvae in this year's bushtucker trials
It's a staple of the I'm A Celeb contestants' diets. But it seems that this year, the jungle will be missing one vital ingredient. Don't panic... but there is something of a witchetty grub shortage.
The ITV reality show, which sees celebrities rough it in the Australian jungle, has been prevented from serving up the grubs, which have previously been a standard part of the gruelling bushtucker trials.
Witchetty grubs are white wood-eating larvae, which the show usually import from Tasmania. But the series producer says that this year "there are none."
"There is an Australia-wide shortage of witchetty grubs because of the weather. It has been too wet for them, so they haven't hatched this year," he told Metro.
Joey Essex, Kian Egan, Matthew Wright and co won't be getting away with food-free trials though. The tasty treat is going to be replaced by "other jungle delicacies". Yum...
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV