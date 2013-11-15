Witchetty grubs are white wood-eating larvae, which the show usually import from Tasmania. But the series producer says that this year "there are none."

"There is an Australia-wide shortage of witchetty grubs because of the weather. It has been too wet for them, so they haven't hatched this year," he told Metro.

Joey Essex, Kian Egan, Matthew Wright and co won't be getting away with food-free trials though. The tasty treat is going to be replaced by "other jungle delicacies". Yum...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV

