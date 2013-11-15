Here the ten stars reveal their phobias, ranging from snakes to spiders to darkness…

Rebecca Adlington

The 24-year-old swimming act says “My levels of tolerance on snakes, spiders and all those animals is the same, but I do get claustrophobic, so I’m not looking forward to anything like that!”

More like this

What would help her through the jungle experience? “David Beckham. He is beautiful and he would be someone to stare at – and he’d also have some pretty good stories to share!”

Steve Davis

The 56-year-old snooker ace is already catching on to the nature of the show, telling show bosses, “I may appear stupid but do you really think I’d let you know what I am scared of?!” But he jokes, “Like many viewers, I would like to know, faced with a plate of animals innards, or a cockroach filled space helmet, whether I could handle it.”

Steve adds, “My biggest fear actually is not being able to stop swearing!”

Kian Egan

Former Westlife star Kian, 33, admits the coffin challenge would be the worst trial for him, although says he’s not actually afraid of confined spaces or the dark (must be the rats?!). But give Kian an eating task and he’s game.

“I will definitely do the eating challenge if asked. I will shove it in my gob, chew on it and eat it. Everyone is relying on you so much,” he explains.

David Emanuel

Designer David, 60, may be in for a tough time in the jungle admitting his phobias are “everything, anything – you name it.”

But David’s got strong motivation to give it a go. “I survived cancer. Can I surivive the jungle? It (cancer) has given me a second chance. Had I not had those tests, I might not be here. What is there to lose?”

Joey Essex

The TOWIE star, 23, admits he washes his hands even when he’s touched a dog… but still says he’s “lost for words” because he’s “so excited” about joining the show.

Joey is hoping to be the joker of the camp and says he’ll put 100% into every challenge. “I am not really scared, but if a spider was by me, I wouldn’t want to touch it. I would not be scared for hours and I would be more like ‘argh’. My reactions are going to be heightened in the jungle for sure.”

Laila Morse

The EastEnders star, 68, says she’s a “big frightened” but is willing to give jungle life a bash. Laila admits that as far as phobias go that she’s not a great lover of spiders and cockroaches, but says, “I love the trials, I love not knowing what is going on and I love what you have to put your head into!”

Laila jokes that she’d love former EastEnders star and ITV2 host Joe Swash to head into the jungle with her, and jokes, “Johnny Depp would be good too!”

Lucy Pargeter

Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle says she doesn’t have any phobias as such but “cannot sit still for five minutes. I don’t do well with boredom.” Lucy admits she’s already started to think “what am I doing?” joking, “I do tend to make all my decisions in life on the spur of the moment,” but says “I want to give everything a go. The challenges are not there for you to enjoy. They are there to cause you grief and make people laugh!”

Alfonso Ribeiro

The actor, best-known for playing Carlton Banks in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, admits he hasn’t really seen very much of the show so it is “100 per cent brand new” for him.

Of his phobias Alfonso says, “I am a little bit claustrophobic and so anything where you can’t get out will be a problem.”

And of whether he’ll treat us to the beloved ‘Carlton dance’ he confirms, “There’ll be no dance until I am voted out.” A clever trick to be the first out? Time will tell…

Amy Willerton

The 21-year-old model admits her phobias are rather strange. “My phobias are actually stupid ones like china dolls. I am more scared of a china doll than I am a spider – which I know is stupid! Weird things creep me out.”

And it seems Amy plans to take the challenges on the chin. “I am ready to give the challenges a go because you do have the responsibility of feeding everyone. I want to try and bring as many stars back as possible. I don’t want to let anybody down.”

Matthew Wright

Journalist and presenter Matthew Wright, 48, admits he is absolutely terrified of spiders.

“Based on the fact that I have seen every I’m A Celebrity so far, I will say, hand on heart, you have never seen anyone quite as frightened of spiders than me. I am definitely worse than Dean Gaffney and a little bit below [2004 runner-up] Paul Burrell, which is not a position any man wants to be in.”

And it sounds like the first water-works could come from Matthew.

“I know I will be teary. I just don’t want to act as big a girl as Paul Burrell.”

Wright admits he even tried to get treatment for his issues but there wasn’t enough time. Watch this space…

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes