Meanwhile, Jacqueline Jossa burst into tears earlier this week when she learned she had to face the Crevice of Cruelty, admitting she was trying not to let the experience “break” her.

But while I’m a Celeb is meant to be hugely gruelling, that doesn’t mean the line-up can’t have additional support when they feel like they need it – with both a doctor and a psychologist on site.

“The safety and wellbeing of all of our campmates is our number one priority,” an I’m a Celeb spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

“All campmates have 24 hour access to both medical and psychological support during their stay in camp.”

Elsewhere, celebrity casting director Micky Van Praag is keen to reassure families of celebs in camp that they are coping well, regardless of the difficult moments broadcast.

“I don’t like anything to be a surprise for the friends or family or watch anything that might upset them, or seeing their loved ones not in a good way,” she explained at a BAFTA Masterclass earlier this year.

“I give them a ring to say, 'Look, we did a trial, it’s really scary, it’s completely fine, they did really well.' I just like to give little heads up – I spend every single day talking to friends and family.

“Even if they’re not heavily featured in tonight’s show, we just have a chat to let them know what they’re all up to. It’s harder for the friends and family sometimes.”

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV