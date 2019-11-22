“I can feel it in my hair. It’s in the afro,” he says as one snake moves across his face as Jacqueline rummages around inside a room in search of stars.

“No! Why would you do that?” she screams as she finds a carpet python under a pillow.

Jacqueline was voted in by the public to take on Snake Hotel and was then asked to pick a campmate to go with her.

More like this

The trial comes a day after new campmates Andrew Whyment and Cliff Parisi teamed up to take on buffalos and mounds of offal in a bid to win stars for the camp before being thrown into the Jungle Jailhouse.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm