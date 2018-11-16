Standing in for perennial presenter Ant McPartlin, who is off on sabbatical, Holly Willoughby has joined Declan Donnelly for an excited jungle telegraph.

"The wait is almost over and the adventure of a lifetime is about to begin for ten familiar faces," announces Dec before turning to Holly and correcting himself, "sorry – eleven familiar faces!"

"You're in the jungle!" he tells her.

"I know, how did I get here? Help me!" says Holly.

"It's exciting!" says Dec.

It certainly is...

I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! 2018 kicks off on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 18th November