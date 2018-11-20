Is Noel Edmonds set to join I'm A Celebrity 2018 as a 'secret' campmate?
The Deal or No Deal host would be a BIG signing for 2018
Noel Edmonds may be heading to the I'm A Celebrity jungle as a "secret" campmate, joining the show as a surprise late addition.
The Deal or No Deal host has long been rumoured as a potential signing for 2018, but the 69-year-old is now locked down and set for a trip to Australia, according to tabloid reports.
Both The Sun and The Mirror have published reports suggesting that the presenter has agreed to appear in ITV's latest series of I'm A Celebrity, although Edmonds has not appeared in any of the show's pre-launch materials so far.
The ten celebrities already confirmed include football manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street star Sair Khan and Doctor Who star John Barrowman – but the name Noel Edmonds is currently not among them.
That could change however, with reports suggesting that he could be a secret or late addition to the 2018 series.
There have been reports that the TV personality has cost the channel more than £500,000, one of the largest fees the series has ever paid – although this is unconfirmed.
Radio Times has reached out to ITV for comment.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns Sunday 18th November at 9pm on ITV