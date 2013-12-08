We're a surprising voting bunch aren't we?

But they couldn't just sit and whimper in the camp all day, they had a group Bushtucker Trial to get on with.

The three of them were put in spinning containers with all manner of jungle beasties, from snakes to rats and lizards.

Westlife's Kian found the rats were really rather fond of his bottom, while David needed his snake rearranged (Ant's words not mine) as it took a shine to his trousers.

But this wasn't the only task for the day. The former campers were brought back in to help win the celebrities some treats. Via video link of course. These celebrities aren't silly. They've got a nice hotel to sit in now.

They scooped cookies, baked beans and crumpets. Much to their delight.

However, choosing Joey to answer a history question saw him guess that the First World War finished in 1979.

Yeah, they didn't get the brownies for that.

There was then a good twenty minutes of them all eating everything. Slowly. It was all very... well awkward actually. Note to self to fast forward those bits next time.

The three campers then enjoyed a night of sausages around camp while David admitted he actually thought the whole show was staged. So this really must have been a strange old time in the jungle for him!

Later, Lucy was voted out of the camp and the two boys are left to battle it out to be what is now this year's King of the Jungle.

So, all hail David, or all hail Kian? We decide!

I'm A Celebity... Get Me Out Of Here! finishes tonight at 9:00pm on ITV