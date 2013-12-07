Lucy was keen to keep her opinions to herself - although Vincent Simone's peeing in camp was enough to make her give him a quick reminder of where one should do their toilet business.

But as the days went on and tensions mounted, being told she was the leader of a 'hate campaign' against Amy Willerton saw Lucy really rather angry at Alfonso Ribeiro.

She got him back by mocking his 'Carlton Dance'. Kick him where it hurts and all that.

Lucy's been a firm hand around the camp and wasn't afraid to give a Bushtucker Trial a go, but just misses out on a place in the final, leaving Kian Egan and David Emanuel to battle it out for the jungle crown.

See the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV

