Yet two evictions in and all he'd got was an 'it might be you'.

So yesterday, Carlton pulled out his trump card early and gathered the troops for a 'Carlton Dance' dance class. It still didn't work. Even a double eviction wasn't enough to see him go, with Vincent Simone and Matthew Wright given the boot instead.

Not to worry, there's a silver lining... we can all learn the 'Carlton Dance'!

More like this

Step 1: It's important to know you don't need rhythm. Just an ability to "separate your body parts"

Step 2: It's all about the step and touch, step and touch – "with no weight on it". 'It' presumably being your foot

Step 3: Then you've got to swing your arms

Step 4: Swing them more – "let it go!"

Step 5: That's not all there is to the 'Carlton Dance' though. Next you've got to work those hips

Step 6: Add in the arms and work it!

Step 7: Keep working at it in your spare time

Step 8: Then of course, have a well deserved rest

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes