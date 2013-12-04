I'm A Celebrity day 15: Learn how to do the 'Carlton Dance'
Alfonso Ribeiro gives up waiting to leave the jungle to bust out the popular Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dance and gets Joey Essex, David Emanuel and the other campers to learn his moves
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Alfonso Ribeiro appears to have changed his game plan.
The The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star had vowed to save his character Carlton Banks's iconic dance for his departure from the jungle. Perhaps he was hoping it would persuade the public to vote him out sooner.
Yet two evictions in and all he'd got was an 'it might be you'.
So yesterday, Carlton pulled out his trump card early and gathered the troops for a 'Carlton Dance' dance class. It still didn't work. Even a double eviction wasn't enough to see him go, with Vincent Simone and Matthew Wright given the boot instead.
Not to worry, there's a silver lining... we can all learn the 'Carlton Dance'!
Step 1: It's important to know you don't need rhythm. Just an ability to "separate your body parts"
Step 2: It's all about the step and touch, step and touch – "with no weight on it". 'It' presumably being your foot
Step 3: Then you've got to swing your arms
Step 4: Swing them more – "let it go!"
Step 5: That's not all there is to the 'Carlton Dance' though. Next you've got to work those hips
Step 6: Add in the arms and work it!
Step 7: Keep working at it in your spare time
Step 8: Then of course, have a well deserved rest
