I'm A Celebrity: Vincent Simone and Matthew Wright voted out in shock double eviction
Shock in the I'm A Celebrity camp as both the TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing former pro leave the jungle
Oh I'm A Celebrity, you do like to keep us guessing.
Tonight, not just one star but two celebrity campers have been given the boot in the form of TV personality Matthew Wright and professional dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Vincent Simone.
Yes, Vincent and those white pants have gone, Matthew and that, er, white bikini too.
Both campers have had a big impact on the camp. Matthew with his big opinions, Vincent with his pert bottom. Not that he thinks that much of it...
The duo have had their fair share of tasks throughout their time in the camp - Vincent even trying to put a spider in his mouth after admitting the very thought of them make his nipples go hard. And Matthew went from being scared and crying over everything to being sort of macho in the camp. Well, he grew a beard anyway.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013 continues tomorrow night on ITV at 8:30pm