Yes, Vincent and those white pants have gone, Matthew and that, er, white bikini too.

Both campers have had a big impact on the camp. Matthew with his big opinions, Vincent with his pert bottom. Not that he thinks that much of it...

The duo have had their fair share of tasks throughout their time in the camp - Vincent even trying to put a spider in his mouth after admitting the very thought of them make his nipples go hard. And Matthew went from being scared and crying over everything to being sort of macho in the camp. Well, he grew a beard anyway.

More like this

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013 continues tomorrow night on ITV at 8:30pm