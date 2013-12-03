Although, not even a bit of vino could convince Laila to join in the ‘fusey dance’ Joey has introduced to the camp (flicking your fingers away from your head) to the jubilant sounds of One Direction.

Having said that, the EastEnders star couldn’t resist a little slow dance with Vincent to Westlife’s You Raise Me Up. A spin on Strictly Come Dancing next, eh Laila?

The losing campers obviously didn’t mind missing out. They sat and discussed Amy Willerton. Their favourite pastime.

Last night, Amy ate the left over egg that everyone hated so much. Alfonso Ribeiro described it as like eating “ass that had been through your shoe”. But Amy eating the leftovers because she actually liked it? Gosh. That takes the biscuit.

The mood in the camp hadn’t gotten off to a good start after the celebs had earlier missed out on another treat from the Dingo Dollar challenge – this time it was crumpets.

Vincent, who for the second time had the door shut in his face, was livid with his campmates for getting the answer wrong. He had endured a tightrope-walk only to find the Dingo Dollars were actually just above Kian’s head.

“All that pavlova and they were above our heads!” he ranted.

Pavlova? Yes, you’d think that was worth noting, but he’d also peed his pants throughout the whole task, so that was the more pressing concern.

At the end of the show, having stormed through her first trial in no time at all, a rather emotional Laila Morse was the second camper to be voted out of the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 8:30pm tonight on ITV

