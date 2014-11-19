Joining Currie is X Factor’s Jake Quickenden. Jake was the fifth act to be voted out of the latest series, having been a part of former Spice Girl Mel B’s boys team.

Jake set his sights on the jungle as soon as he left, telling RadioTimes.com the day after his elimination: “I’d go to the jungle and do I’m A Celebrity… Mate, I’d do anything like that. Give me a camel testicle, I’ll stick it in my mouth, I’m not bothered. I’d eat the stuff, I think it’d be great.”

He suspects the X Factor judges will “have a little giggle” over him hopping from one reality show to another. “At the end of the day, I am not doing anything wrong. I really have landed on my feet and it is so nice. If I hadn’t left the X Factor, I probably would not have been offered this. Doing I’m A Celebrity could open up so many different doors.”

More like this

Edwina, who herself is no stranger to reality shows after a stint on Strictly Come Dancing, admits winning would be “gob-smacking”. “I’d never live it down”.

The two late arrivals will join the current campmates who include broadcaster Michael Buerk, rapper Tinchy Stryder, actor Craig Charles and former footballer Jimmy Bullard. The camp is already one contestant down after TOWIE’s Gemma Collins decided to leave the show after just three days.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9:00pm on ITV