The gorgeous Grwych Castle is empty of celebrities once again as I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! is over for 2021 and we have our new King of the Jungle in former Emmerdale star Danny Miller.

And what a series it was. We had a celebrity drop out early – we missed you, Richard Madeley – the campmates were evacuated for a couple of days following a storm, and Naughty Boy spent almost the entire first week telling us that he was done with the show and leaving (he stayed and was the fourth elimination).

Ant and Dec, along with the former castle campmates, will be taking a look back at the latest series in a special episode that will air tonight on ITV – here is when we will be able to watch it.

What time is the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show on?

While fans are still calling it I’m A Celebrity Coming Out, the actual name for the retrospective special this year is I’m A Celebrity Legends of the Castle, but it promises to look back at all the highs and lows of the series as usual.

Whatever you decide to call it though, I’m a Celebrity Legends of the Castle will air tonight, Wednesday 15th December 2021 at 9pm on ITV. The episode will be available on the ITV Hub shortly after it airs, along with the entirety of this latest series.

The celebs will have many stories to tell in a series that was anything but smooth sailing. Several of them started their castle stay in The Clink, a setup that was every bit as brutal as we thought it would be when we first saw it. There were arguments and bickering, mainly involving Naughty Boy, that are sure to be touched on, and many a trial that will no doubt be burnt into their brains forever.

All being well, the show should be making a return to the jungle for the first time since 2019 next year. The pandemic forced the location change and while we have enjoyed the change of the castle, we are looking forward to the show returning to its main home – fingers crossed that will be able to happen.

