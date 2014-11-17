Retired footballer Jimmy Bullard is the second campmate to be voted to do a Bushtucker Trial on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! It's probably no surprise. He made the classic error of admitting he's scared of everything. When will they learn? And if you saw his efforts with presenter Melanie Sykes last night to retrieve letters from boxes filled with jungle critters, you'll know that when he's scared, he's damn well entertaining to watch.

Tonight's task, Tunnel of Terror, will see Jimmy given ten minutes to find six stars in an underground water-filled tunnel. Of course, he's not going to be alone down there. It's the I'm A Celebrity way. And if this one minute is anything to go by, let's hope he lasts the full ten...