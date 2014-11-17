I’m A Celebrity: 5 brilliant reactions from just one minute of Jimmy Bullard’s Bushtucker Trial
Ahead of what could be a whole ten minutes of Jimmy Bullard in tonight's Tunnel of Terror, here are his hilarious responses to the first sixty seconds...
Retired footballer Jimmy Bullard is the second campmate to be voted to do a Bushtucker Trial on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! It's probably no surprise. He made the classic error of admitting he's scared of everything. When will they learn? And if you saw his efforts with presenter Melanie Sykes last night to retrieve letters from boxes filled with jungle critters, you'll know that when he's scared, he's damn well entertaining to watch.
Tonight's task, Tunnel of Terror, will see Jimmy given ten minutes to find six stars in an underground water-filled tunnel. Of course, he's not going to be alone down there. It's the I'm A Celebrity way. And if this one minute is anything to go by, let's hope he lasts the full ten...
From the word go Jimmy is, shall we say, a little on edge
A tiny bit freaked out
His tactic for dealing with the critters is clearly to shock them with fruity language
More like this
He thought it was all over... it really isn't
And when Ant and Dec reveal that that's just one minute down, Jimmy's not a happy bunny..
See the full clip below:
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV