It's been a long three weeks for the I'm a Celebrity 2025 campmates, with gruelling trials aplenty and some rather interesting meals - inside and out of the trials.

Tonight (7th December), audiences watched on in anticipation as hosts Ant and Dec revealed who was to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Over the past week, the celebrities have been eliminated from the jungle one by one, but it was all down to the final three celebrities: Shona McGarty, Angry Ginge and Tom Read Wilson.

The final saw the contestants take on their final trial before the winner was revealed, which included a peculiar eating tasks, plenty of rats and some unwanted spiders.

Shona McGarty left the jungle in third place, before the vote reopened to crown either Angry Ginge or Tom Read Wilson as this year's winner.

After the anticipating built, the presenting duo revealed that Angry Ginge was this year's King of the Jungle, after receiving the most public votes.

Ginge, AKA Morgan Burtwistle, joins a long hall of fame of winners, including reigning champion Danny Jones, TV personality Sam Thompson and Coronation Street star Danny Miller.

Celebrating 25 years on air, the new series has broken records, achieving its most streamed launch in the series' history.

The reality series achieved 12.3 million streams in its first three episodes, marking a 28 per cent year-on-year increase for the show and the most streamed launch in series history.

ITV previously revealed that the launch had a peak audience of 7.3million viewers, marking ITV’s highest overnight audience of 2025.

