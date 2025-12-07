❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Who won I'm a Celebrity 2025? Season 25 winner crowned
The 2025 series has come to an end.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 7 December 2025 at 10:36 pm
Authors
Katelyn MensahSenior Entertainment Writer
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad