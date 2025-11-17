I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned for a jam-packed episode, and even more jam-packed viewership.

Ad

ITV has confirmed that the entertainment series returned with a peak TV overnight audience of 7.3 million viewers on Sunday night (16th November), averaging 6.6 million viewers across the 90-minute show.

This marks ITV's highest overnight audience of 2025 and the biggest entertainment launch on any channel this year.

The Celebrity Traitors made an impressive feat earlier in autumn, with its first episode launching 6.1 million, though it grew to a hugely impressive 11.7 million, becoming the biggest unscripted episode across the UK market since 2022.

Ant and Dec. ITV

I'm a Celebrity achieved an 83 per cent share of 16-34 year old viewers, with 1.5 million viewers in this demographic, up 9 per cent on year.

These figures make it ITV's biggest 16-34 audience in over a year, since the Euros in 2024.

While ITVX date is yet to be confirmed, last year's I'm a Celebrity was the biggest ever on the service, with over 80 million streams across the series.

This year's I'm a Celebrity line-up is quite the eclectic bunch, with the likes of Ruby Wax, Kelly Brook, Jack Osbourne and Martin Kemp among those in the jungle.

Tonight (17th November), the celebrities spend their first morning in camp and it appears there was an unwanted visitor for one campmate...

As teased by ITV, Eddie Kadi woke in the morning in high spirits after a great night's sleep on his comfy bed in camp.

As Eddie told Ruby and Kelly about his slumber, Kelly was less than impressed, as she said: "Of course you did! You’re in paradise up there!"

Pointing to her own bed, she remarked: "Look at this! There’s not even a blanket in here."

Little did Eddie know a rat crawled across him while he slept!

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player.

Add I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.