I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has achieved its most streamed launch in series history, ITV has revealed.

The hit reality show, which returned to our screens on Sunday night, achieved 12.3 million streams in its first three episodes.

The figures mark a 28 per cent year-on-year increase for the show, the broadcaster said, and the most streamed launch in series history.

Sunday night’s opener had a peak audience of 7.3million viewers, marking ITV’s highest overnight audience of 2025, ITV previously revealed.

This year’s line-up is quite the eclectic bunch, with the likes of Shona McGarty, Kelly Brook, Jack Osbourne and Martin Kemp among those appearing in the jungle.

Also amongst this year’s celebrity contestants are Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott.

Tuesday night’s episode saw Aitch tasked with taking on the grisly Bushtucker Trial and, with the rapper managing to land an impressive seven stars despite having a face off against a crocodile.

The current contestants will soon be joined by model Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson, who have been confirmed as this year's late arrivals.

The two new campmates will be entering the jungle on Thursday night.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV on Wednesday 19th November at 9pm.

