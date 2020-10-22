However, Kev gives them a classic Outback Shack question with a lockdown twist: "According to a recent survey, what percentage of people stay in their pyjamas all day at the weekends. Is it A. 23 per cent, or B. 39 per cent."

"My gut says 23 per cent," Dec says, as the two continue on their search.

The trailer is a follow-up to I'm A Celeb's first promo, which saw Ant and Dec arrive in North Wales, thinking they'd been flown Down Under, before making their way towards the I'm A Celebrity filming location at Gwrych Castle with only a map of Australia to guide them.

The historical castle in Abergele will become the home of I'm A Celeb's new cohort of celebrity campmates in November, after ITV decided that filming wouldn't take place in Australia for the first time in 18 years in light of COVID-19.

Series 20 was briefly thrown into turmoil last week, when the Welsh First Minister announced that a national 'fire-break' lockdown would be imposed in Wales from 23rd October to 9th November.

However, Gwyrch Castle's Twitter account quickly clarified that I'm A Celebrity would still go ahead in Wales, as filming that cannot be undertaken from home is in full compliance with Welsh law.

ITV recently announced BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope will present I'm A Celeb's companion show The Daily Drop, which is set to replace Extra Camp.

