Extra Camp featured former contestants Emily Atack, Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas on co-hosting duties last year but was being replaced after 17 years, the same duration as I'm a Celebrity.. Get Me Out of Here! itself.

Over the years Extra Camp has featured hosts such as the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, Matt and Emma Willis, Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt.

A TV insider said: “Even though they have already got a lot to contend with getting the main show ready, bosses wanted some kind of companion for I’m A Celeb. But they wanted one with a new twist. And part of that is signing up Vick, who is seen as a star still in the ascent and a breath of fresh air.”

Newcastle native Hope, 31, is a Cambridge University graduate who scored a permanent slot on Radio 1 in October, co-hosting Life Hacks and The Official Chart. Previously she had co-presented the Capital FM Breakfast show with Ronan Kemp, London's biggest morning radio show.

Hope was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 but was eliminated in week four alongside her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

She is no stranger to TV presenting, having hosted Channel 4’s Shipwrecked, as well as red carpet coverage at the BAFTA Film Awards in February 2020 and backstage presenting on The X Factor: Celebrity.

I'm a Celebrity is being produced in a new venue, Gwrych Castle in North Wales, for the new, 20th season, to avoid travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I'm a Celebrity has been contacted for comment regarding this story. It's not exactly clear when both shows will premiere but it will be some time in November.

