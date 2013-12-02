Well, Laila Morse has been thumping her fists every time she hasn’t been nominated for a trial, so she'll be pleased that tonight it's her turn to give one a go.

The EastEnders star, who continues to be lovingly called Mo by her fellow I’m A Celeb-ers, is to take on Who Dares Wins Stars.

This sees Ant and Dec dare Laila to do a multitude of different tasks, in order to win stars and food. Like a game show. Except you get tortured rather than win fancy prizes.

First up, Laila is seen lying down with her head in a plastic case, with soldier crabs poured over her face.

Won't this just make her even more pleased she was given immunity from the public vote...?

