I’m A Celebrity 2013: Laila Morse takes on Bushtucker Trial Who Dares Win Stars
The EastEnders star gets dared to do various short trials as Ant and Dec turn the wheel of misfortune
Well, Laila Morse has been thumping her fists every time she hasn’t been nominated for a trial, so she'll be pleased that tonight it's her turn to give one a go.
The EastEnders star, who continues to be lovingly called Mo by her fellow I’m A Celeb-ers, is to take on Who Dares Wins Stars.
This sees Ant and Dec dare Laila to do a multitude of different tasks, in order to win stars and food. Like a game show. Except you get tortured rather than win fancy prizes.
First up, Laila is seen lying down with her head in a plastic case, with soldier crabs poured over her face.
Won't this just make her even more pleased she was given immunity from the public vote...?
Get a sneak peek here: