I'm A Celebrity 2013: Annabel Giles first campmate to be voted out of the jungle
Former model and TV presenter Annabel Giles is the first celebrity to leave the Australian jungle
Former model and TV presenter Annabel Giles is the first campmate to be voted out of this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013.
Annabel joined the jungle as a late arrival with professional dancer Vincent Simone, enduring a night of terror with him in the jungle factory.
Terror, perhaps mainly because she had to put up with a night of his cheeky advances (what a smoothie).
Annabel then had to battle Vincent in a trial which saw them hold bugs in their mouth, which she lost and for her efforts won a night trapped in solitary jungle jail.
The poor lass was eventually rescued by campmates Joey Essex and Alfonso Ribeiro and settled quickly into jungle life.
From taking a peek at Vincent's pert (and rear of the year winning) bottom, to beating Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington in a water-based trial, Annabel did really rather well Down Under in her ten days, although critters don't look like they'll ever be her friends!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow night at 9:00pm on ITV