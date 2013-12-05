I’m A Celebrity 2013: Amy Willerton takes on tonight’s Surf and Turf Bushtucker Trial
Model Amy squeezes through containers filled with snakes, spiders and more jungle critters
Last night Amy Willerton was keen to do a Bushtucker Trial, but was beaten to the punch by Alfonso Ribeiro and Kian Egan.
Well, I say beaten to the punch, the others all wanted the boys to do it.
Not one to give up, Amy gets her chance to get out of the camp and into the Bushtucker clearing today – a decision she will probably regret.
Stuffed into containers filled with huge spiders, snakes and other jungle nasties, the model is seen trying to find coloured stars to win food for the camp.
Let’s hope it’s not Twiglets, egg, croc feet… or anything else the other campers may find to moan about.
More like this
Here's a sneak peek:
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV