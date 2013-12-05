Not one to give up, Amy gets her chance to get out of the camp and into the Bushtucker clearing today – a decision she will probably regret.

Stuffed into containers filled with huge spiders, snakes and other jungle nasties, the model is seen trying to find coloured stars to win food for the camp.

Let’s hope it’s not Twiglets, egg, croc feet… or anything else the other campers may find to moan about.

