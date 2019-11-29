It seems that in a moment of human error the I’m a Celebrity app had invited viewers to “vote off” various celebrities, whereas in fact the votes would save them from elimination (the same as every other year).

In effect, this meant the votes worked the opposite way to how they were presented, and many at home were confused and concerned when they thought they might have accidentally voted to send their favourite celebs home by accident.

In the end, ITV’s decision was simple: to avoid all doubt just cut out the app votes altogether and rely on the phone votes, and based on those alone DJ Adele Roberts was the first to leave the camp, a fact that was explained by co-host Ant McPartlin live on air.

However, many fans weren’t too pleased to have seen their votes cancelled, with some suggesting that this made the contest unfair and that the vote should have been rerun at a later date to get a more accurate result.

“Due to a wording error on the app, the result of tonight’s vote will be based on phone votes alone,” the official I’m a Celeb account tweeted shortly before Adele’s elimination.

“If you’ve already voted via the app we are very sorry, but your vote will not count tonight.”

Fingers crossed the only bugs in the system during the next elimination are the ones from the Bushtucker trials…

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV every night at 9.00pm