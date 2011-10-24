How Arjun Rajyagor spent his Junior Apprentice winnings
The first series' winner on Lord Sugar - and how to succeed...
Arjun Rajyagor - baby-faced winner of last year's debut series of Junior Apprentice - quickly made a reputation for himself on screen: serious, hard-working, bright. And never happier than when he was perched over his calculator, feverishly working out overheads and profit margins. Since his impressive victory, he's had one very large calculation to make: how to spend his £25,000 winnings.
"I've used a small part to buy some equipment and pay for some advertising for the technical solutions firm that I'm still running. But I've saved the majority to start a business after university," he says.
Now 19, he's in his second year studying electrical and electronic engineering at University College London, and was recently elected president of its Entrepreneur Society. Did his Apprentice experience help with his election? "Obviously it was a massive experience to have in your life, and it's something I'm very proud of."
Future Apprentice entrants will be keen to hear his tips on how to succeed. "Focus on yourself and what you know you can do, not on what everyone around you can do."
What about Lord Sugar? "He is daunting and that's why it's so scary in the boardroom. But he's like that because he knows what he's talking about."
And did Arjun see his fluffy side? "I don't know that there is a fluffy side."