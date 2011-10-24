Now 19, he's in his second year studying electrical and electronic engineering at University College London, and was recently elected president of its Entrepreneur Society. Did his Apprentice experience help with his election? "Obviously it was a massive experience to have in your life, and it's something I'm very proud of."

Future Apprentice entrants will be keen to hear his tips on how to succeed. "Focus on yourself and what you know you can do, not on what everyone around you can do."

What about Lord Sugar? "He is daunting and that's why it's so scary in the boardroom. But he's like that because he knows what he's talking about."

And did Arjun see his fluffy side? "I don't know that there is a fluffy side."