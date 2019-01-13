The show will have five hour-long episodes and is expected to be Top Gear back to its best, now LeBlanc and co have found their bearings following the departure of Chris Evans last series.

Some of this year’s challenges will include racing up a mountain in some of the smallest 4x4’s in the UK, driving Tuk-Tuk’s across Sri Lanka on all terrains and measuring the fear factor of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with the hugely scientific sounding Fearometre 3000.

And of course, old favourites will return, including celebrity guests in Top Gear’s Reasonably Fast Car and the return of The Stig.

This year, the gang will be heading across Norway, Sri Lanka and Spain on their motoring adventures, so expect the usual stunning cinematography and gorgeous backdrops for their intense races.

This season is also set to be Matt LeBlanc’s last, with the American actor choosing to quit the show due to timing constraints.

In a statement, he said, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the whole team… However, the time commitment and extensive travel required to present Top Gear takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with.

"It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive."

LeBlanc’s departure may be disheartening for some fans, as he was a popular host when he took over from Chris Evans in 2016.

"I was just there to deliver some jokes and drive some cars (in his first series)," LeBlanc said.

"I think the second season, after Chris Evans left, it became more of a collaboration.

"In Chris's hands, he was the guy in charge, and when he left it became more of a collaboration.

"Certainly we're now more productive and more creative."

We’ll see Matt’s last hurrah in Top Gear’s driving seat later this year.