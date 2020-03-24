Hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig – the latter will be replaced by Matt Lucas on the next series – were also on hand to offer the contestants some support and lots of cheeky innuendos.

So, which celebrity rose to the occasion and managed to win the Star Baker title, and who was made to eat humble pie?

Who won Star Baker?

For the showstopper, the celebs were asked to make 3D cakes of their biggest fear.

Being afraid of heights, Joel opted for a biscuit tower spring board, with him at the top and a alcoholic jelly filled, cake swimming pool.

Johanna made a 3D version of her sausage dog, as she feared ever losing him, while Caroline went for a gigantic rat cake.

Tan made a head sculpture of himself with wrinkles, to represent his fear of ageing, and the judges just couldn't get enough of how great it looked and tasted.

In the end, it came down to Tan and Johanna's bakes.

Although the outside of Johanna's cake was a little sloppy, the judges loved the rich and indulgent taste of her chocolate cake.

In the end, it was Tan who reigned this week, but not without cheeky Noel jokingly saying Joel was the winner!

What happened in episode three?

The four famous celebrities went head-to-head in a series of challenges, including the Signature Challenge, Technical and Showstopper.

For the signature, they had to each make eight identical eclairs, filled with a filling of their choice.

Joel decided to put some protein powder into his fitness inspired eclairs, which he called "pro-fit-a-Joels".

Despite Paul's original feelings about Joel's choice, the judges loved his bakes, with Prue saying: "This is lovely! I'm really impressed."

Tan, however, bit off a bit more than he could chew, as unfortunately his eclairs didn't rise to occasion.

Next up was the Technical challenge, which was easy as pie for all four contestants.

Despite being baffled by Prue's instructions as she told them ahead of the challenge: "This is all about squares and rectangles, no rounds, no circles," they all nailed it.

For this challenge, they had to make a traditional English Battenberg in the Stand Up To Cancer orange and black colours - and Tan just managed to pass the other contestants as his was the neatest.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm.