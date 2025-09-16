After a final set of challenges that saw them each make a bias cut slip dress, transform sheer garments into a finale outfit, and produce a winning Trompe l’oeil outfit, it was Caz who ultimately came out on top as the Great British Sewing Bee winner of 2025.

The 60-year-old from the West Midlands saw off competition from fellow finalists Orla and Yasmin to take the crown and expressed an element of shock at being named winner.

‘Thank you so much. I have gone and won something, I never win anything!" she said. "I didn’t think I would be able to do it. I remember after that very first catwalk I rang my husband saying I am literally in awe of these people."

She added: "When I was a child I loved sewing and you have no fear as a child and you just sew anything. I think it’s really important to get that fun back. That’s why most of us sew, we sew for the sheer joy and the love of it. And I have got a lot of love for it. It’s truly truly brilliant."

Speaking about the decision to select her as the series winner, Grant praised her "courage," "flair" and "beautiful technique", saying that she "pulled it out of the bag in spectacular fashion."

Meanwhile, Young added that she was "really pleased for Caz", saying that she "loved her final garment".

Caz also spoke about her very personal inspiration for the final challenge, basing it on the open heart surgery she'd had done four years ago and calling her dress a thank you to the NHS and Stoke University Hospital.

"I did put my heart and soul into it, but what made it so special for me is that my daughter Florence was my model and carried it off so well in her own special style," she said. "I was so proud."

Throughout her time on the show, Caz won Garment of the Week three times – in Design Icons Week, Korea Week, and Kids Week – but speaking after her win she revealed that it was only while watching it back on TV that she "actually realised that I might have done quite well!"

She continued: "My fellow Bees at the Final, Orla and Yasmin – well I thought at the time that any one of us could have won it. It was a joy to be with them and we all supported each other, they were there for me and I was there for them. In my mind we were all winners."

Since it launched back in 2013, The Great British Sewing Bee has been a consistent hit for the BBC, following a similar challenge-based format to The Great British Bake Off that sees amateur sewers complete a number of tasks in the hope of being crowned the nation’s best sewer.

It was revealed last week that Alma’s Not Normal star Sophie Willan was set to replace current host Sara Pascoe beginning from the Christmas Celebrity Special later this year.

"We are delighted to welcome Sophie Willan to The Great British Sewing Bee," BBC commissioning editor Cal Turner said of the news. "With her boundless enthusiasm and energy, Sophie will bring her own unique spark to the sewing room alongside Patrick and Esme.

"We’d also like to thank Sara Pascoe for three brilliant series – her humour and charm have been a joy for viewers and stitchers alike."

The Great British Sewing Bee is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

