While saying he was looking for a “new start” after getting married to husband Tony last year, Butland-Steed also wished Webb and Webb’s mother ('Mummy Pat') “all the best”, adding he would be looking forward to watching them every week. C4 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Chris and 'Mummy Pat' would appear together in future episodes.

The spokesperson added: "Chris has decided to pursue other opportunities but we want to thank him for his fantastic contributions across ten series of Gogglebox."

After announcing his departure, the stars of Gogglebox – including June Bernicoff, who left the show after the death of husband Leon last year – passed on messages to Chris.

Gogglebox returns for its 11th series tonight at 9pm