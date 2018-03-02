Gogglebox won the best factual entertainment award at the NTAs last week. Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, who also appear on the show, accepted the award on behalf of the entire cast and dedicated it to both Leon and June. “God bless you Leon,” added the award's presenter Suranne Jones.

June’s husband Leon died last December at the age of 83, following a short illness. The Liverpudlian couple had been on the show since it launched in 2013, and were married for 60 years.

Leon was loved on the show for his wit and warm humour, and is remembered as the Grandfather of Gogglebox.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Channel 4 for comment.