The message at the end of the episode simply read, "In loving memory of Leon Bernicoff". Channel 4's Twitter feed also shared a video of Leon and June together, with Leon declaring, "Life's all about love".

83-year-old Leon died aged 83 on 23rd December 2017 after a short illness. June later confirmed that she would not be returning to the Channel 4 series without her husband, calling their journey on the show together "a great adventure".

However, June still tuned in to watch the latest episode on Friday.

Many fans expressed their sadness at knowing they wouldn't be seeing Leon and June on screen anymore.

