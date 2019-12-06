“We all say no now because we’ve all got jobs,” he said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “If you’re down the line and somebody said, ‘Here’s a hundred thousand pounds to go and eat some maggots,’ count me in!

“Yes, I’d go and do it… When we’re old and in the way, you can’t say. Never say never to that!”

His latest comments come a month after he said he would not be testing his survival skills from The Grand Tour on I’m A Celebrity.

“I like Ant and Lard, they’re great but no,” he told the i.

Six celebs remain on this year’s I’m A Celeb with the grand final taking place on Sunday.

Clarkson will return to screens with Richard Hammond and James May when The Grand Tour season four kicks off on Amazon Prime Video on December 13th.

The Jonathan Ross Show is on ITV, Saturday at 10:25pm